News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 18:40:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nike Sibande another transfer guard hearing from Minnesota

Nike Sibande
Nike Sibande (https://miamiredhawks.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota's search for another guard on next season's team is real and it is continuing. Over the past month, the coaching staff as reached out to transfer backcourt players such as Justin Kier, Ch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}