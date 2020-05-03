Nike Sibande another transfer guard hearing from Minnesota
Minnesota's search for another guard on next season's team is real and it is continuing. Over the past month, the coaching staff as reached out to transfer backcourt players such as Justin Kier, Ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news