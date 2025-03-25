Niko Medved Announces First Three Assistants for Minnesota Basketball Staff

New Minnesota men's basketball head coach Niko Medved addressed his potential staff during Tuesday's introductory press conference, and in the process announced the first three assistants on his staff.

The first member of Medved's staff is current assistant and most recently interim head coach Dave Thorson. Thorson, who has been an assistant with the program since 2021, spent time with Medeved previously at Colorado State (2018-2021) and Drake (2017-18).

Thorson was also an assistant with the program from 1990 through 1994 before spending time as a coach at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, where he led the program to nine state championships and over 500 wins in his 23 years as head coach.

Joining Thorson on Medved's staff will be Colorado State assistant coach Brian Cooley and Director of Player Development Joe De Ciman.

"I will definitely bring, you know, some of my staff with me. Brian Cooley, who is with us, is here today. Joe De Ciman is with us, is here today," he said when discussing the building of his staff.

Cooley has been with Medved since 2021. Prior to his time with Colorado State, he also spent time at South Dakota State (2008-2017) and Wright State (2017-2021). De Ciman also has been with Medved since 2021 in the role of Director of Player Development, it's expected that he'll have the same role with the Gophers.

De Ciman was a standout at Colorado State before entering his coaching career in 2018-19.