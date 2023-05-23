On Monday, Athlon Sports released their All-Big Ten preseason teams and nine Golden Gophers made the cut over the four teams.

Four Gophers made the second-team offense and defense. On offense, wide receiver Chris Austman-Bell and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford both received nods as did offensive lineman Quinn Carroll. On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Nubin was one of four defensive backs selected.

Autman-Bell is returning for his seventh season with the Golden Gophers. In his career, he's recorded 125 receptions for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season, Autman-Bell appeared in three games but tore his ACL against Colorado, ending his season in mid-September.

Spann-Ford, one of the Big Ten's best tight ends, is coming off a career season with 42 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns.

Nubin, on the other hand, recorded 55 tackles last season including two tackles for a loss and four interceptions. He also had three pass deflections and one forced fumble.



