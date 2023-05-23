Nine Gophers named to All-Big Ten teams by Athlon Sports
On Monday, Athlon Sports released their All-Big Ten preseason teams and nine Golden Gophers made the cut over the four teams.
SECOND TEAM
Four Gophers made the second-team offense and defense. On offense, wide receiver Chris Austman-Bell and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford both received nods as did offensive lineman Quinn Carroll. On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Nubin was one of four defensive backs selected.
Autman-Bell is returning for his seventh season with the Golden Gophers. In his career, he's recorded 125 receptions for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season, Autman-Bell appeared in three games but tore his ACL against Colorado, ending his season in mid-September.
Spann-Ford, one of the Big Ten's best tight ends, is coming off a career season with 42 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns.
Nubin, on the other hand, recorded 55 tackles last season including two tackles for a loss and four interceptions. He also had three pass deflections and one forced fumble.
THIRD TEAM
Two Gophers were selected to the third-team defense, that being defensive back Justin Walley. Walley played in 13 games last season recording 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. Additionally, Quentin Redding earned third-team kick returner honors.
FOURTH TEAM
Three Gophers earned fourth-team honors in Western Michigan running back transfer Sean Tyler, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding.
Tyler comes to the Gophers after recording 1000+ yards in each of the last two seasons and a total of 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jackson is coming off a strong 37 receptions and 557 yards from a year ago while Logan-Redding had 18 tackles including three tackles for a loss and one sack last season. He's expected to have an even bigger role this year with Trill Carter gone.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.