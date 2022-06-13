North Dakota LB Karter Menz commits to Minnesota

Menz is the fifth commitment for PJ Fleck’s program since this past weekend's Summer Splash event, where the Gophers had nearly 30 official visitors on campus.

The commitments keep on coming for Minnesota as North Dakota linebacker Karter Menz on Monday afternoon announced his commitment to the Gophers.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect initially received an offer from Minnesota back on April 2nd while visiting for a junior day with the Gophers' staff.

Menz chose Minnesota over the likes of Nebraska, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Kansas, and others.

While listed as an outside linebacker, the three-star projects to be a defensive end at the next level thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. As a junior, Menz recorded 57 tackles including 19.5 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks while helping lead West Fargo High School to a North Dakota state title.

Menz becomes the 14th overall commitment for Minnesota in the 2023 recruiting class that is currently ranked 13th nationally, according to Rivals.com