Northern Colorado Transfer G Langston Reynolds Commits to Minnesota

After landing a series of commitments from transfer forwards, Minnesota men’s basketball has landed a transfer commitment from Northern Colorado guard Langston Reynolds per reports.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard entered the portal this spring after three seasons with Northern Colorado.

In 92 career games with the program, Reynolds averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. This past season was his best with the program, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

An efficient shooter, Reynolds this past season shot 59.3% from the field, including 40.9% from three-point range. While his career shooting percentage shows that his 2024-25 percentage of 59.3% was no fluke. Shooting 57.1% for his career, his three-point shooting dramatically improved this past season.

Prior to this season, Reynolds career best three-point shooting percentage was 21.4%, posted in 2023-24.



With his commitment, the Gophers now have eight players on their roster for the 2025-26 season including three guards. Reynolds will join rising sophomore Isaac Asuma and true freshman Kai Shinholster on next year a roster.

Minnesota head coach Niko Medved has seven scholarships to fulfill before the start of the 2025-26 season.