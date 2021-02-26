Someone's losing streak was coming to end Thursday night inside Williams Arena, it turned out to be Northwestern snapping their 13-game losing streak by defeating Minnesota 67-59.

The Gophers jumped out to a 17-3 lead out of the gate, but saw that advantage evaporate and the Wildcats take the lead in the second half.

Northwestern's Boo Buie helped fuel the Wildcats' comeback, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

The Wildcats were also clutch from the free-throw line, making six consecutive in the final 37 seconds to seal the victory. They were 22 of 27 from the line on the night.

It was Northwestern's first win at The Barn in over three years.

Miller Kopp added 15 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats.

Minnesota was led by Marcus Carr, who had 21 points and seven assists. Jamal Mashburn added 13 points while Brandon Johnson chipped in with 10.

The Gophers shot an abysmal 4 of 27 from three-point range.

Liam Robbins (left ankle sprain) and guard Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger) were both unavailable.

Minnesota's losing streak is now at four games as they travel to Nebraska on Saturday.