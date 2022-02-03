NSD 2.0 Recap

Beanie Bishop - Defensive Back - Western Kentucky

In 2021, Bishop was first team defense and honorable mention kick returner for Conference USA.

Over 36 career games for Western Kentucky, Bishop totaled 76 career tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 defended passes, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Darnell Jefferies - Defensive Line - Clemson

According to his Clemson profile, the Georgia native played four years for the Tigers, appearing in 29 games and recording 15 tackles and one tackle for loss. His profile also states a current, updated weight of 6-foot-2, 290-pounds.

Jefferies will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Minneapolis.

Chuck Filiaga - Offensive Line - Michigan

Filiaga was a top offensive linemen in the country in the class fo 2017, boasting over 25 offers from the top schools in the country.

FIliaga spent five seasons at Michigan, and appeared in 39 games. Eight of those were starts at left guard, and three were at right guard. Filiaga started four games this past season.

Chris Smith - Defensive Line - Harvard

Smith quickly committed to Minnesota following a visit.

In his final season at Harvard, Smith registered 40 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His production earned him a spot on the first team All-Ivy league roster.

Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining at Minnesota.

Quinn Carroll - Offensive Line - Notre Dame

Carroll didn't play his freshman season at Notre Dame due to an ACL injury, and played three games his sophomore season. This past season, Carroll participated in all 13 games for the Fighting Irish mostly on special teams. He logged 23 snaps along the offensive line.

Carroll was another big time prospect out of high school, and is set to finish his college career with the Gophers.

Frank Bierman - Tight End - Iowa Western CC

Bierman was a JUCO standout who quickly took advantage of his opportunity with the Gophers shortly after he received it.

He enrolled in January, and will be eligible to play this fall.

Lorenza Surgers - Defensive Line - Vanderbilt

Surgers chose Minnesota over the likes of UTSA, Ohio, Hawai'i, Miami (Oh.), and Western Kentucky. He took an official visit to UTSA before the early signing period.However, an offer from Minnesota was too good to pass up as he developed a relationship with Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt.

This past season, Surgers played in all 12 games for the Commodores, recording 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

The North Carolina native will have two years of eligibility remaining.