NUNZIO CAMPANILE: Obviously Saturday didn't go anywhere close to as we planned, and some of the issues that came up in the game are things that have kind of continued to plague us, at least over the two years I've been here.

Obviously some things that we need to continue to work and clean up. You know, when you look at the tape, you look at a lot of things that as I said have been long-term issues, things we've been trying to work through to improve.

But when I look at a lot of it, too, I see a lot of young players and they are making mistakes that are kind of understandable. There's probably some guys that maybe aren't completely ready to be out there to play, but they are out there, I think giving everything they have.

I think sometimes -- and some people maybe assume that those guys aren't trying hard. I think they are trying really hard. I think that at times, there's a learning curve that comes with playing when you're young, and there's a lot of young guys on the field and because of that, some of those mistakes, when you're confused, sometimes it looks like you're not going that hard, but I don't think that's the case.

I think we just continue to work and we continue to learn and continue to grow and continue to get better, and probably one of the No. 1 things that I'm trying to push on our players is no matter what the score of every game is, it's an opportunity to go out and continue to improve.

It's an opportunity for our guys to continue to learn so that whether it's this coming week, three weeks down the road or two years down the road, you're a better football player so that Rutgers is in a better position for a chance to be a championship football team.

Obviously that wasn't the product on the field on Saturday, but I do believe they are putting in practice and some of the mistakes we are making in the games are things that hopefully we're learning and growing from. Now if we continue to make them in the same way, then shame on us. We have to do a much better job from a coaching standpoint.

As far as the players, they are continuing to strive to improve and some of the issues that we have are just going to be, you know, some of them are develop mental and they will take time.

Q. How do you jump start the passing attack? Assuming you are sticking with Johnny, but can you do anything up front? Can you change the wide receivers?

NUNZIO CAMPANILE: You know, there are a myriad of issues of why we've struggled to throw the football. Some of it, as we've talked about a few times is consistency of scheme.

So I don't it's trying to scrap what you're doing. It's trying to get better at what we're doing. Some of the issues we ran into, three times we tried to throw the ball down the field, we got sacked that. Can't happen.

We completed five passes for one yard. That has got to be almost impossible. You know, some of the thing is just being in the right place, some of the detail. A couple screens had a chance. A couple plays we tried to throw it down the field we thought we had good matchups. We had a couple different protection issues.

I think a lot of it is just continuing to learn. I think the quarterbacks, like yesterday, went out to practice and they did a great job. You know, all three of the guys that were getting work did a great job and they are learning, but they are learning under live bullets and at times they are maybe not entirely ready for some of the things that you're seeing.

Q. Your impressions of them, unbeaten team, a lot of Rutgers guys. What kind of Minnesota program do you expect to come on Saturday?

NUNZIO CAMPANILE: One, I'm super impressed with the job they have done. You talk about building a program, they have really done a great job of developing their team, even over the course of the year. You see them getting better. They play very hard, they are very disciplined and very well-coached and do a lot of things well in all three phases of the game. Obviously I know a lot of the guys that coach there. There are a lot of great guys there.

I think that they will continue to be those things. They seem to get a little bit better every week, and they are a really solid football team. They are impressive.

Q. So you know P.J.? You probably dealt with him back in the day? How well do you know him? Your impressions of him?

NUNZIO CAMPANILE: I think he's been really impressive. I first came to practice and watched him. I was like, wow, this guy, he's a thousand miles an hour. Can't be real. I guess as I got to know him, seems to be exactly who he is.

He's exactly -- he seems to bring that energy every day. I haven't been around him a lot in the last five or six years but when he was here, I was super-impressed every time I came to practice that he was able to be that energetic, that positive and that competitive at all times, and obviously in the two programs he's had the opportunity to coach, he's done a great job of instilling that culture, and he clearly, that is what they are building their team on.

But you see it on the field. You see it in how they play. So I think that it's been pretty impressive what he's done at both schools.