News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 17:14:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Offense Film Pt. 1: How PA & RPO can tear a defense apart

Matty Brown
The Gopher Report

The Gophers offense had their way against Purdue two weeks ago. Fleck, when coming to Minnesota in 2017, was going to bring a high level of recruiting and an offense that put a heavy emphasis on ge...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}