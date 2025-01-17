Published Jan 17, 2025
OFFER ROUNDUP: Who did Minnesota offer on Thursday and Friday?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back on the road, visiting recruits, handing out offers, and more. On Thursday and Friday, the Gophers coaching staff was busy handing out numerous offers. Below, Gophers Nation rounds up all those offers.

The 2026 tailback out of South Carolina is one of the top running backs in the country and has plenty of opportunities to stay south to paly his college football.

The Illinois defensvie end has over two dozen offers including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin.

Carmicle committed to Nothern Illinois earlier this month over offers from Iowa State and Indiana. Since his commitment, he's added offers from the Gophers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Gophers are the third program to offer the 2028 defensive lineman joining Illinois and Iowa.

Minnesota joins Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Marshall, Rutgers, and West Virginia in offering the Woodward twins.

The New Jersey athlete has five offers now in Auburn, Boston COllege, Duke, Minnesota, and Syracuse.

The Gophers join Central Michigan, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia in offering Xavier Jackson. The Bergen Catholic (NJ) standout is a high school teammate of 2025 signee Naiim Parrish.

