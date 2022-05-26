Official Visit Profile: OL Phillip Daniels

Already holding three commitments on the offensive line, the Minnesota coaching staff is still looking to add to their haul at the position in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Next month, three-star offensive tackle Phillip Daniels out of Princeton High School in Cincinnati (OH) , will make an official visit to Minneapolis, on the weekend of June 10.

TGR caught up with Daniels heading into the official visit and where his recruitment with the Gophers stands heading into June.