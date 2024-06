Minnesota for the third time on Sunday has added to their 2025 recruiting class, this time in the form of three-star linebacker Nathan Cleveland , a 6-foot-2, 200-pound outside linebacker out of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

"First and foremost I would like to thank my god, family, friends, coaches, & trainers that have supported me to this point," Cleveland said in his announcement. "Without my lord and savior none of this would be possible.

I appreciate all the coaches that have recruited me during this recruiting process. I want to thank Coach PJ Fleck, Hetherman, Sori-Marin, Holinka & the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me.



With that being said, after an awesome weekend, I would like to announce I am committing to the University of Minnesota!"