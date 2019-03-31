2020 Kingfisher (Okla.) center Wes Hine holds one offer from East Central Illinois, and has interest from several power five programs, including Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Texas Tech. Hine spoke with TGR about his junior day visit and his interest in Minnesota.

"The first thing we did on the visit was just a quick tour around the athletic center and then we got our measurements checked out," Hine told TGR. "Then we watched practice, which is always my favorite part of any junior day. Then we went to the stadium and there they showed us a pretty awesome video of what life is like in Minneapolis as a football player. We got to wear the uniform and take some pictures. After that, we all got in the team room and Coach Fleck gave us a quick run through of his staff then we spilt up by position and toured the football facilities, then had a quick position meeting with our respected coaches. Lastly we listened to Coach Fleck talk about what he expects from us if we decide to play for him and we learned a little bit about him. It was an awesome Junior day and I’m looking forward to being back for camp."

Minnesota has a very unique way of practicing, and the up-tempo feel of it stood out to the Oklahoma center.

"The pace. I love fast paced offenses. Also Coach Fleck’s headset. I loved the intensity of Coach Fleck and practice. I also enjoyed the constant running."

His area recruiter and Gopher tight end coach Clay Patterson as well as offensive line coach Brian Callahan have been heading the pursuit of Hine.

"I’ve been talking to Coach Callahan and Coach Patterson. I’ve been talking to Coach Callahan for a while now and Coach Patterson recruits my hometown. Both great guys and I enjoy talking to them whenever I get the chance!"

The schools that Hine has been talking to the most include Kansas State, Memphis, Texas Tech, and Tulsa. Minnesota is a stand out right now amongst his school interests. He'll be back in June to camp and hopes to earn an offer.

"Yesterday really blew me away. I enjoyed hearing everything Minnesota Football has to offer and what life would be like on campus. I loved everything about the coaches and staff, especially Coach Fleck. I really hope I get the chance to play for him in the future. He’s a once in a lifetime Coach!"