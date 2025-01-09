Oklahoma State Transfer LB Jeff Roberson commits to Minnesota Football

Roberson is listed at 6-foot-2, 174-pounds prospect and hails from Choctaw, Oklahoma and played for Choctaw High School before enrolling at Oklahoma State.

Minnesota Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Oklahoma State Transfer linebacker Jeff Roberson has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Roberson was ranked as a 5.6, Three-Star recruit along with being the No. 8 prospect in Oklahoma and the No. 29 overall inside linebacker recruit in his class. In the end, he chose the Cowboys over 15 other offers from the likes of schools like Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas Tech and several other smaller schools.

This past season as a fifth year senior, Roberson totaled 670 total snaps and recorded 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception this Fall.

This offseason have said goodbye to multiple linebackers with Cody Lindenberg headed to the NFL while Tyler Stolsky entered the transfer portal and transferred to FAU. Roberson is expected to help replace the hole left by Lindenberg who had 94 tackles and five tackles for a loss this past season.

Roberson has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Gophers.