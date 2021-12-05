OL Ashton Beers Commits to Minnesota
Minnesota wins again in Wisconsin.
PJ Fleck and the staff are putting the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class before the early signing period, and today the Gophers have added their 16th commitment, this time from Slinger (WI) offensive tackle Ashton Beers.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman was formerly committed to North Dakota State and chose Minnesota over offers from Harvard, Air Force, Central Michigan, Penn, Toledo, and more.
Beers was on an official visit over the last weekend, and quickly realized that he wanted to spend his college years in Minneapolis.
It doesn’t take a long look at his film to realize that Beers is able to use a lot of raw strength and physicality to get the better of defenders, and can certainly translate that to the next level with time and coaching under offensive line coach Brian Callahan.
He is the second commit on the offensive line for the class, joining in-state tackle Tony Nelson.
