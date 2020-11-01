OL Commit Cameron James Feels Like Family At Minnesota
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!After pledging to Minnesota back in May, offensive lineman Cameron James has been enjoying his time and developing a great relationship...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news