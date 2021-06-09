OL target Kale Krogh details Minnesota visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ballard (Iowa) offensive line target Kale Krogh has made the most of his June so far. He hit the ground running by camping at five different schools last week with one of those being Minnesota.The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news