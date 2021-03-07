 OL target Tony Nelson becomes Gophers second in-state commitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 22:36:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
During the month of February, Tracy (Minn.) offensive lineman Tony Nelson was emerging as an in-state prospect to keep an eye on after picking up offers from South Dakota and Central Michigan.

Then, Minnesota changed the game by extending an offer on February 25th.

After a virtual visit with the Gophers coaching staff on March 1st, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound prospect didn't wait too long, announcing his commitment to Minnesota on Sunday night.

"Loved the Gophers (growing up), always been a dream of mine to play there," Nelson told TGR after his virtual visit.

Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff are getting a versatile athlete that plays both left tackle and defensive end.

Nelson also plays basketball and and is involved in track for his high school, throwing the shot-put, discuss, and running the 100-meters.

Nelson becomes the fourth overall commitment for Minnesota in the 2022 class, joining St. Edward (Oh.) defensive end Trey Bixby, Harrisburg (S.D.) quarterback Jacob Knuth, and fellow in-state prospect Kristen Hoskins, a wide receiver out of Alexandria (Minn.).

