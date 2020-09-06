TheGopherReport - ON DECK: 2022's

At midnight on September 1st, the gates were unlocked as college coaches could begin contact with the 2022 class. Minnesota was busy on the recruiting trail sending out graphics to a large group of rising juniors in their "HYP22" campaign.

The Gopher Report takes a snapshot of Minnesota's new targets and others that were active on social media tweeting out love from the Gophers' coaching staff.

**REMINDER: This doesn't represent all of Minnesota's 2022 targets that received graphics, just ones that actively shared them on social media**