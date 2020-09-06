TheGopherReport - ON DECK: 2022's

ON DECK: 2022's
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!
At midnight on September 1st, the gates were unlocked as college coaches could begin contact with the 2022 class. Minnesota was busy on the recruiting trail sending out graphics to a large group of rising juniors in their "HYP22" campaign.
The Gopher Report takes a snapshot of Minnesota's new targets and others that were active on social media tweeting out love from the Gophers' coaching staff.
**REMINDER: This doesn't represent all of Minnesota's 2022 targets that received graphics, just ones that actively shared them on social media**
NEW OFFERS:
#HYP22 #RTB @Coach_Fleck @CoachCPatt pic.twitter.com/25AAUJoyNT— Cade McConnell 7️⃣1️⃣ (@CadeMcConnell2) September 1, 2020