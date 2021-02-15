There is a common theme to Minnesota's 2020-21 season...they can't win on the road. That trend continued on Sunday as the Gophers dug themselves a 19-point hole in the first half and were unable to mount a comeback, falling to Maryland 72-59.

The Terrapins shot 53% (27-of-51) from the field while Minnesota was an abysmal 32% (19-of-52).

Four players scored in double figures for Maryland, who were led by Aaron Wiggins with 17.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. led the way for the Golden Gophers with 14 points.

Maryland secured the regular season sweep of Minnesota, who handed the Gophers their only loss at home this season last month. The Terps have now won six straight over the Gophers.

With the win, Maryland improved to 11-10 overall and 5-9 in Big Ten play. Minnesota drops to 13-8 overall, 6-8 in conference.