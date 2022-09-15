After a 62-10 win over Western Illinois to improve to 2-0 on the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking for win No.3 this weekend against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes are coming into week three with an 0-2 record under second year head coach Karl Dorrell. After missing a bowl game for the first time in his coaching career in 2021, Dorrell’s Colorado program is looking likely to miss once again in 2022. Here’s what you need to know about the Buffaloes

Last week:

It was a tough week two performance for Colorado as they fell 41-10 to Air Force to start their season 0-2. Through their first two games, the Buffaloes have been outscored 79-23 and have given up over 850 yards of total offense.

Offense:

For starters, quarterback JT Shrout has struggled massively through the Buffaloes' first two games. He's completed just 18-of-44 passing attempts for 208-yards and one touchdown. He also has one interception on the season. Overall, Shrout is one of the worst quarterbacks in the nation through the first two weeks, with a QBR of 13.8. The only quarterback with a lower QBR is Iowa's, Spencer Petras. An offensive line that can struggle with the pass rush in front of him certainly does not help matters either. If the Gophers can get consistent pressure on Shrout, it will be a long day for him. Over the offseason, the Buffaloes lost star running back Jarek Broussard to the transfer portal to the Michigan State Spartans. With his departure, senior Alex Fontenot is once again the Buffaloes' lead back, through two games, he's totaled 20 carries for 84 yards. Not trrrible but he surely does not provide the dynamic abilities of Broussard. Additionally, after losing their to two wide receivers from a year ago senior wideout Daniel Arias will be the name to know through the air. He’s totaled six receptions for 102 yards so far this season. Overall, the Colorado offense shouldn’t pose much of a threat to the Gophers defense on Saturday.

Defense

Colorado's defense over the first two weeks of the season has had little to no answers for opposing offenses, especially on the ground. In week one, the Buffaloes' defense started off rather well keeping TCU to just seven points in the first half. However, in the second half, it was all TCU en route to a 38-13 win for the Horn Frogs. In that game, the Horn Frogs ran for 275 yards on 30 carries, an incredible 9.2 yards per attempt. This past week, Air Force proved that it wasn't a mirage or just a bad half out of Colorado. The Falcons ran up-and-down the field for four quarters on Colorado, totaling 435 rushing yards on 70 carries in the game. The Gophers shouldn't have any issues running the ball against Colorado. Expect both Mo Ibrahim, Trey Potts, and the entirety of the Gophers backfield to have big days. Colorado's secondary was tested in week one against TCU and TCU quarterbacks in the game were able to complete 15-of-23 passing attempts for 138 yards. The yardage may not be impressive but it was an efficient performance out of Chandler Morris and Max Duggan. The secondary was a major issue for Colorado a season ago and early results show that could likely be the case once again. Now, the Gophers will likely not need to throw the ball a ton on Saturday against Colorado but when they choose to do so, there shouldn't be much pushback from the Buffaloes' secondary.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 48 - Colorado 13