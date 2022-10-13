Coming off their bye week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be looking to bounce back from their 20-10 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers two weeks ago. It won't be easy, however, as the Gophers will head to Champaign, IL to take on No. 24 Illinois. The Fighting Illini are off to a 5-1 start this season themselves and have dominated in many of their games, their lone loss coming to Indiana in week two. Despite their loss to Purdue at the end of September, the Gophers still control their own destiny in the Big Ten West and so did the Illini. Making Saturday's matchup an awfully important one for both teams as the winner will have the upper hand going forward in the battle for the Big Ten West.

Last week: 9-6 win over Iowa

Illinois and Iowa last week had a game to remember, just not for the right reasons, unless you're a fan of field goals. All 15 points in the game were scored off field goals including a 36-yard field goal by Fabrizio Pinton to take a 9-6 lead with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. Illinois was able to outgain Iowa nearly 100 yards with 318 total yards to the Hawkeyes' 221. Three turnovers didn't help the Illini's favor nor did seven penalties. It wasn't a pretty game but the Illini found a way to win.

Storylines to watch for:

1. How healthy is Mo Ibrahim?

Minnesota star running back Mo Ibrahim surprisingly missed the Gophers' 20-10 loss to Purdue but should be ready to go on Saturday. We'll see how healthy the Maryland native actually is, if he's fully healthy, the Gophers' chances of winning this one go up drastically. If not, it could be another long day for the Gophers' offense.

2. Is Tommy Devito healthy for Illinois?

Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy Devito is now at Illinois and has put together a great season. He's completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. That being said, it is a question if Devito will be healthy enough to go for the Illini on Saturday. The senior quarterback suffered a rolled left ankle against Iowa last weekend. Right now, it appears that he'll be a game-time decision.

Players to watch - Minnesota:

Players to watch - Illinois:

Illinois's offense:

The Illinois offense is a rather balanced offense, averaging 211 yards through the air per game on just over 30 attempts per game while on the ground they're averaging nearly 200 yards on 43 carries per game. As mentioned, quarterback Tommy Devito has been solid this season, completing 68.9% of his passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. If he can't go former Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski is waiting in the wings. He's completed 72% of his passes for 103 yards while throwing one interception. Sitkowski for the most part has struggled in his career, with a career completion percentage of just 54% of his passes for 2,838 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing 23 career interceptions. Running back Chase Brown is the name to know. One of the best running backs in the country, Brown has totaled 933 yards from scrimmage on 163 total touches this season. He also had five touchdowns including four on the ground. In the passing game, former quarterback Isaiah Williams is the Illini's biggest threat. He has 38 receptions this season for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Brian Hightower is another name to keep an eye, he's recorded 22 receptions for 247 yards on one touchdown.

Illinois's defense:

The nation's top-ranked scoring defense has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. The Illini are keeping opposing ball carriers to just 2.3 yards per carry this season and 67.2 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 44.8% of their passes for 160 yards this season as well. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton has been stellar for the Illini with 33 tackles including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. Fellow defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr has been just as good with 30 tackles including eight tackles for a loss and four sacks. They've been the Illinis' biggest game-wreckers so far this season.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 20 - Illinois 17