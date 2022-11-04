Minnesota finally got back onto the right track last weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, shutting out the Big Ten East foe in a 31-0 win. This week, they'll look to make it two straight wins and officially become bowl eligible against the Nebraska Cornhuskers who enter this week with a 3-5 record on the season Since the last time these two programs met last season, Scott Frost has been fired and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has taken over the program. Under Joseph's direction, the Cornhuskers are 2-3. Here's what you need to know about the Cornhuskers.

Last week: 26-9 loss to Illinois

Nebraska was no match for Illinois last week as the Fightin Illini dominated the game, especially on the ground as Chase Brown totaled 149 rushing yards and one touchdown. Tommy DeVito also completed 20-of-22 passing attempts for 179 yards and two scores against the Cornhuskers.

Storylines to watch for:

1. Can Tanner Morgan and the passing offense find success? The passing game has tailed off since Chris Autman-Bell's season-ending injury but the Gophers' will get a good matchup against the Cornhuskers this weekend. The Cornhuskers are allowing 63% of passes to be completed this year and are allowing 268.5 passing yards per game. 2. Will the Gophers' defense be able to shut down RB Anthony Grant and WR Trey Palmer? Running back Anthony Grant and WR Trey Palmer is Nebraska's bread and butter on offense and by far their best players. Grant has totaled 825 yards from scrimmage this season on 170 touches while also picking up six touchdowns on the season. Grant can be a weapon both on the ground (743 yards) and through the air (14 receptions for 82 yards). Palmer, on the other hand, has 52 touches this season including 48 receptions for 850 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

Players to watch - Minnesota:

Players to watch - Nebraska:

Nebraska's offense:

Nebraska has a below-average offense this season averaging just about 27 points and 400 yards per game. Most of their success has come through the air this season, where they're averaging nearly 260 yards per game. That being said, the Cornhuskers have been haunted by the turnovers in the passing game. Starting quarterback Casey Thompson might be completing 62.9% of his passes and has eclipsed 2,000 yards for the but has a 12 to 10 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. Backup quarterback Chubba Purdey has two interceptions to his name as well. On the ground, the Cornhuskers are only totaling 3.9 yards per attempt and will try to get the aforementioned Anthony Grant going. Grant has been great for the Cornhuskers averaging 4.8 yards per carry, backup running back Ajay Allen has been solid as well, averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season. The Cornhuskers will attempt to run the ball more than they pass in all likelihood on Saturday, they've only thrown for 30+ attempts in four of their eight games this season. Notably, in eight games, they've also turned the ball over 17 times.

Nebraska's defense:

The COrnhuskers' defense has been disastrous this season, allowing 30.6 points per game and over 450 total yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks as mentioned above have thrived against the Cornhusker's secondary, they've allowed quarterbacks to complete 60% or more of their passes in six of eight games this season. On the ground, Mohamed Ibrahim should have another great game as Nebraska is allowing 4.8 yards per run this season. They've only kept opposing offenses under 120 yards two times this season, once against Indiana, the worst running team in the Big Ten, and once against Rutgers. Outside of those two games, Nebraska has allowed 214, 175, 233, 312, 217, and 188 this season on the ground.



Score Prediction: Minnesota 34 - Nebraska 17