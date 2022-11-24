Paul Bunyan's Axe is on the line Saturday afternoon in a game that many thought at the beginning of the season could decide the Big Ten West. While the season hasn't gone to plan for both Minnesota and Wisconsin, there are very few games that both programs get up for like they for this one. Wisconsin enters Saturday looking for win No.7 on the season. The Badgers are now 6-5 on the year including 4-4 in conference play after defeating Nebraska last week 15-14. The season got off to a slow start for the Badgers, after defeating Illinois State 38-0 in week one, the Badgers suffered their first loss, a shocking one to, Washington State a week later. After bouncing back against New Mexico State, they would drop their next two to Ohio State and Illinois. The loss to Illinois would spell the end of the Paul Chryst era and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach. After the firing of Chryst, the Badgers have found their footing winning, four of six games, their two losses coming to Michigan State and Iowa. That being said, under Leonhard not much has changed for the Badgers, it's still very much the same program. They're built around their rushing attack offensively and their strong defense, outside of a trio of poorer performances against Ohio State, Illinois, and Michigan State, the Badgers' defense has been a quality one this season and should offer a challenging matchup for the Gophers.



© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week: 15-14 win over Nebraska

It was an ugly one in Lincoln last weekend as the Badgers fell behind 14-3 late in the third quarter before scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cornhuskers 15-14. The Badgers were led offensively by running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, both rushing for over 90 yards in the game. Quarterback Graham Mertz had an unremarkable day, completing 8-of-18 passing attempts for one touchdown and one interception. The Badgers' defense was strong throughout the game, only allowing 171 total yards in the game including just 65 on the ground.

Players to watch:

Season Stats: 208 carries, 1,126-yarsd, 10 TD ; 11 receptions, 104 yards

Season Stats: 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks

Season Stats: 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 5 INT, 2 TD, 5 PD

Wisconsin's offense:

As mentioned above, the Badgers' offense lives and dies on their rushing attack. Third-year quarterback Graham Mertz has put together a solid season, completing 57.1% of his passes for 1,966 yards and 19 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions but it's still a Wisconsin passing game that is not equipped to be consistently explosive or dangerous. The wide receivers to know in the passing game for Wisconsin are wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell. Dike has 39 receptions this season for 601 yards and six touchdowns while Bell has totaled 27 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns. Their rushing attack is led by star running Braelon Allen who has totaled 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season on 208 carries. He also has 11 receptions for 104 yards this season. Backup running backs Isaac Guerendo and Chez Mellusi both have been complimentary to Allen, averaging 6.1 and 4.2 yards per carry respectively. While their run blocking has been strong this year, the Badgers' offensive line has struggled at times in pass protection, allowing 25 sacks so far this season. There will be opportunities throughout the game for the Gophers' defensive line to get to Graham Mertz.



Wisconsin's defense:

The Badgers' defense is strong both against the pass and the run. Their pass defense this season is allowing less than 60% of quarterbacks' passes to be completed for just 191.6 yards per game this season. In 11 games, they've also totaled 15 interceptions with safety John Torchio leading the way with five. Opponents haven't had much success in running the ball against the Badgers either, averaging just 103.6 yards per game and 3.0 yards per carry. This season, they have only allowed over 120+ yards twice, once against Illinois (136) and once against Ohio State (258). They've also kept opponents to less than 100 rushing yards in six games this season. Outside the previously mentioned John Torchio, names to know on the Wisconsin defense are linebackers Maema Njongmeta (76 tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks), and Nick Herbig (15.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks, 2 sacks).

Score Prediction: Wisconsin 17 - Minnesota 14