News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 19:46:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Oturu plans to enter the NBA Draft

Daniel Oturu has reportedly worn a Minnesota uniform for the last time
Daniel Oturu has reportedly worn a Minnesota uniform for the last time (https://minnesotarivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

The biggest off-season news for Minnesota Golden Gopher basketball fans was whether Daniel Oturu would stay in school or go to the professional ranks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave them their answ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}