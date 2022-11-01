Don’t want to have to listen to the entirety of PJ Fleck’s press conference from Monday? Want to cut out all the coach speak? You can do just that by reading below as we summarize PJ Fleck’s weekly press conference, Nebraska edition.

On Minnesota's gameplan against Rutgers:

Fleck when asked about their game plan against Rutgers said that prior to the game, they talked with star running back Mohamed Ibrahim about his workload, telling him to be ready for about 35 to 40 carries. Ibrahim ended up totaling 36 carries in the game for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, Minnesota entered the week game planned to attack Rutgers on the ground rather than through the air. They did so just that and at an extremely successful rate.



On Tyler Nubin's progression:

Fleck praised Nubin when asked about his progression noting that the senior defensive back does a tremendous job of taking what he learns week to week and applying it to his game. He also noted that the Illinois native plays the game with so much energy and passion that it allows him to play with a high amount of confidence.

Early thoughts on Nebraska:

Fleck noted early on that Nebraska's offense presents an explosive passing game thanks to their wide receivers and their quarterback situation is one to watch as they have three quarterbacks that they've been rotating throughout the season though all have similar play styles. Defensively, it's a group that the Gophers are familiar with from years past and is highlighted by a very athletic secondary.

On the Gophers' vertical passing game:

Fleck was pretty honest about the evaluation of his program's vertical passing attack simply saying "There's not a lot of it." He also noted that when the Gophers tried to go vertical the last few weeks they've been burned with interceptions.

On the 2023 schedule and the Big Ten possibly getting rid of divisions:

Fleck isn’t too worried about what 2023 will bring right now but as always noted that “change is inevitable”. He would end up not discussing anything regarding the 2023 schedule instead choosing on how to prepare his team for right now.

On interior defensive line pressure:

Minnesota’s goal this week was to be shrinking the pocket, not allowing Rutgers to get the ball to the outside quickly to avoid negative plays in the backfield. He notes while it was better, it stills not where the coaching staff would like it to be, “We have to get a lot better and create a lot more, but I thought it improved from last week to this week.”

The execution of the ground game:

Fleck noted it was a physical game against a top-10 defense, “I though upfront besides a few holding penalties we played really hard, really tough…. I thought we finished on our blocks, downhill, pushed piles when we can. Not a lot of teams are having success running the football against them.”

”Rowphers” standing out:

Fleck listed the following guys as Rowphers who have stood out; WR Kristen Hoskins QB Athan Kalikmanis DE Anthony Smith DL Jacob Schuster LB Joey Gerlach LB Maverick Baranowski OL Tony Nelson

Halloween memories: