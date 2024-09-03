Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers place kicker Dragan Kesich (99) kicks a field goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more surprising developments in Minnesota's 19-17 loss to North Carolina last Thursday was the pair of misses from Gophers starting kicker Dragan Kesich. The defending Big Ten kicker of the year ended up missing both a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter and the potential game winner from 47-yards as time expired. It was a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes from Kesich in a game that P.J. Fleck described as uncharacteristic for the Gophers from top to bottom.



"There's not a lot of NFL kickers who go 100% every single year," P.J. Fleck said about Kesich's performance. "There are missed field goals, unfortunately it came in some really tough times for us in the game especially the last one, but he responded well. He was devastated after the game as you can imagine because they put so much into it. That being said, despite the tough day from Kesich, Fleck doesn't appear too worried about his starting kicker.



"I have a 100% confidence in Dragan," Fleck said. "You all know how much confidence. I mean three years ago I put him at Iowa with a I don't know, was 58, 59 yard or something like that at Iowa. I've always believed in him and I always will believe in him. I think he's one of the best kickers in the country," he added. Despite the pair of misses Kesich still has a strong track record behind him with a career 77.4% field goal conversion rate, hitting 24-of-31 career attempts. He's also a perfect 29-for-29 in extra point attempts in his career. Kesich and the Gophers will look to rebound from their season opening loss last Thursday this weekend when they take on the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium.