A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers will be headed to the NFL Combine at the end of this month in Indianapolis.

Nubin is considered a top-50 consensus prospect in this year's NFL draft and one of the top safeties in the draft. A majority of the recent mock drafts since the beginning of last month has the star safety as a mid-to-late first round pick, falling mostly between picks No. 22 and No. 28.



The Illinois native recorded 207 tackles over the course of his career with the Golden Gophers including 53 this past fall. He also had five interceptions in 2023, increasing his career interception total to 13.



Spann-Ford will be looking to raise his draft stock going at the combine. After seeing his stock fall quite a bit over the course of this past season, the big and athletic tight end used a strong Reese's Senior Bowl performance to improve his stock. Another strong performance, this time at the combine could do wonders for Spann-Ford. Currently, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native is being considered a Day 3 draft pick.



Over his career with the program, Spann-Ford had 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns. His final season with the Gophers saw his lowest career output as a starter with 25 receptions for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

