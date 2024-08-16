A pair of Minnesota Golden Gophers commitments will begin their 2024 seasons on Friday night. Running back commitment Shane Marshall and cornerback commitment Zack Harden both get their senior seasons underway in the Peach State this evening.

Marshall's Irwin County Indians will be facing the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane on Friday night in Ocilla. Both programs are considered among the best programs in Georgia Division A.



Marshall is the only FBS commitment currently expected to play in Friday night's matchup. The Minnesota commitment and Irwin County will look for revenge after losing 28-0 to Fitzgerald in last year's season opener.



The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back committed to the Gophers in June, flipping his commitment to the program after originally being committed to USF. The Georgia Bulldogs, however, are now keeping a close eye on the three-star running back.

