PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Pair of Minnesota offensive starters nursing injuries

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports (© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

With just 16 days until the Minnesota Golden Gophers open their 2024 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a pair of Minnesota offensive starters are nursing injuries.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson are both banged up. Taylor, expected to be one of the Big Ten's top running backs "appeared to tweak something" according to Kane Rob of Locked on Gophers while Daniel Jackson was not practicing for the Gophers today.

Following practice, the media was able to meet with P.J. Fleck who updated the media on both players.

When it comes to Darius Taylor, the early reports are positive for the Gophers. Fleck called the injury a "minor" injury and that they'll keep an eye on it going forward. Daniel Jackson, however, appears to be a bit more banged up at the current standpoint, Fleck saying that the star wide receiver has been limited over the last week. It's unclear how severe Jackson's injury is.

The Gophers will need both Taylor and Jackson to be fully healthy heading into the season. Taylor last season played in six games but totaled 891 yards from scrimmage including 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson, one of the Big Ten's top receivers is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGFpci1vZi1taW5uZXNvdGEtb2ZmZW5zaXZlLXN0YXJ0ZXJz LW51cnNpbmctaW5qdXJpZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnBhaXItb2YtbWlubmVzb3RhLW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1zdGFydGVycy1u dXJzaW5nLWluanVyaWVzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK