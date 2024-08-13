With just 16 days until the Minnesota Golden Gophers open their 2024 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a pair of Minnesota offensive starters are nursing injuries.

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson are both banged up. Taylor, expected to be one of the Big Ten's top running backs "appeared to tweak something" according to Kane Rob of Locked on Gophers while Daniel Jackson was not practicing for the Gophers today.

Following practice, the media was able to meet with P.J. Fleck who updated the media on both players.

When it comes to Darius Taylor, the early reports are positive for the Gophers. Fleck called the injury a "minor" injury and that they'll keep an eye on it going forward. Daniel Jackson, however, appears to be a bit more banged up at the current standpoint, Fleck saying that the star wide receiver has been limited over the last week. It's unclear how severe Jackson's injury is.

The Gophers will need both Taylor and Jackson to be fully healthy heading into the season. Taylor last season played in six games but totaled 891 yards from scrimmage including 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson, one of the Big Ten's top receivers is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.