TheGopherReport - Parker Fox is Golden

Division-II All-American Parker Fox has pledged his commitment to Minnesota, making him the fourth transfer to become a Gopher this offseason to kick off the Ben Johnson era.

The Northern State transfer is originally from Mahtomedi, Minnesota and played AAU basketball for the Minnesota Heat on the same team as Sean Sutherlin who also just committed to Minnesota.

When TGR talked to Fox in March, he expressed his thoughts on Minnesota and what it would mean for him to come back home and be a Gopher.

"I grew up the biggest Gopher fan. I was court kid at home games, I would go to all the games with my mom, dad, and brother. We would always go to the games and get B-Dubs with the family. I grew up 20 minutes away. You have t-shirts, sweatshirts, and you've been a fan your whole life, and if you're not willing to admit that I don't think you're telling the truth. The Gopher have been one of my dreams my whole life. Obviously I wasn't good enough yet."

In his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, he took off. Averaging 19.9 as a junior and 22.1 as a senior while shooting over 60% from the field, it was clear that Fox had molded himself into one of the best players in the country at the Division-II level.

He's 6'8", super athletic, and excels when he can slip or roll to the cup and finish high above the rim. He's also really improved his faceup game, and is dangerous on the attack, especially when he utilizes the pump fake to get his defenders off balance.