TheGopherReport - Payton Willis is Golden (again)

Coach Ben Johnson has added another guard to his backcourt through the transfer market, and this time it's a name that Minnesota Gopher fans are familiar with.

College of Charelston grad transfer Payton Willis has pledged his commitment to the maroon and gold. If the name sounds familiar to you, it's because he was a Gopher just last year.

In the 2019-20 season for Minnesota, Payton Willis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 35.6% from the three point line on over 5 attempts per game.

Willis wanted a bigger role with the ball in his hands, so he transfered to College of Charleston where he got just that. Averaging 34.4 minutes per game, Willis scored 13.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Willis brings instant shooting and floor spacing that last years Gopher's sorely missed. He is the fifth transfer to commit this offseason under coach Ben Johnson.