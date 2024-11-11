Penn State vs. Minnesota set for mid-afternoon kickoff in week 13

The week 13 matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Minnesota Golden Gophers will be mid-afternoon kickoff.

According to college football insider Matt Fortuna, the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers matchup will be a 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium for their week 13 matchup on November 23.

Penn State is set to take on the 1-8 Purdue Boilermakers this weekend in West Lafayette after defeating the Washington Huskies 35-6 in their annual White Out game this past weekend. The Nittany Lions are a 28-point favorite in the matchup.

Minnesota, on the other hand, saw a four-game winning streak snapped this past weekend in a 26-19 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway. The loss dropped the Golden Gophers season to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

The matchup on November 23 will be the 17th matchup all-time between the two programs. Penn State holds a 10-6 advantage all-time including a 45-17 win in 2022 when the Nittany Lions hosted the Golden Gophers for a White Out game.

That being said, Minnesota has been known to spoil seasons for the Nittany Lions, handing them devastating losses in 1999 (24-23) and 2019 (31-26). Both losses would ultimately end Penn State's bids for a perfect season and eventually played a pivotal role in the Nittany Lions falling short of their goals in those respective seasons.

While Penn State's undefeated season was spoiled two weeks ago against Ohio State, a second loss for the Nittany Lions could be a devastating blow to the program's hopes of making the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Minnesota has won each of the last two matchups in Minneapolis, also defeating Penn State 24-10 in 2013. The Nittany Lions last win in Minneapolis came in the 2010 season.