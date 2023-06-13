Three-star running back Ohifame Ijeboi has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota. The William Penn Charter School prospect announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday.

Ijeboi is recently coming off an official visit to Rutgers who is considered the leader for him at the moment. He's also been in discussion with Northwestern about taking an official visit.

Minnesota's recruitment of Ijeboi is very much a new one. He only received an offer from the Gophers on Monday, his 22nd Division I offer. Other notable offers fro the 6-foot-0 running back include BUffalo, UConn, Kent State, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Temple, and Vanderbilt. Virginia Tech, Boston College, James Madison, and Syracuse have all shown interest but have yet to offer.

The Gophers currently hold one commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from Illinois native Jaydon Wright but are still looking to add a second tailback to the class. Last weekend, Washington (DC) native De'Jaun Riggs made a visit to Minneapolis. TGR will have more on his visit on Wednesday.



