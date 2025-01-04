PFF Grades & Stats from Minnesota 24-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Minnesota Golden Gophers ended their 2024 season on Friday evening with a 24-10 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It was the Gophers' eighth straight bowl victory, the longest postseason winning streak in the country. FULL LIST OF PFF GRADES AND SNAP COUNTS HERE!

In the win, the Gophers outgained Virginia Tech 403-223, with the Gophers defense continuously shutdown a hampered Hokies offense. The Virginia Tech passing attack was kept to just 10-of-18 in the game through the air for 149 yards while their rushing attack totaled just 74 yards on 30 rushing attempts, averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

The Gophers' offense saw 21 of their 24 points and 200 of their 403 total yards come in the second quarter. Max Brosmer was 18-of-29 for 211 yards and one touchdown in his final game with the program. Darius Taylor had a big day himself with 20 carries for 113 yards and a score. Wide receiver Elijah Spencer assumed the No. 1 wide receiver role with Daniel Jackson out. He put together a Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP performance with six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in his return to Charlotte.

TOP THREE PERFORMERS

Minimum 20 snaps

OVERALL GRADE: 75.7

As noted above, Spencer had a big day for the Gophers in his final game with the program, recording six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The senior wide receiver had 37 yards after the catch across his six receptions.

OVERALL GRADE: 74.8 It was a good day for Za'Quan Bryan who will have a big role in the Gophers' defense next fall. The Georgia native had two tackles including one tackle for loss while also recording one interception. The interception for Bryan came late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the Gophers' victory.



OVERALL GRADE: 71.7 Eastern didn't record any tackles in Friday's win but did have one quarterback hurry and played a pivotal role in containing the run.