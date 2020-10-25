TheGopherReport - PFF: Offense vs Michigan

The Gophers graded out at a 52.2 overall against Michigan under the Primetime lights on ABC and hype of College Gameday. For reference, Minnesota's worst graded game last year was 64.0 against Wisconsin last year, also on College Gameday. The Gopher Report dives into the numbers on the offensive side of the ball, where the maroon and gold put up a 54.7 grade.

Gophers Offensive Grades Offense Passing Pass Block Receiving Running Run Block 54.7 29.6 20.8 66.2 70.1 57.6

Tanner Morgan

- Tanner Morgan graded out at 29.9 offensively and 29.6 passing. He ended the start with 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17-30 passing. Last year he finished the season with an 85.5 offensive grade and 89.1 passing grade. He was sacked five times and fumbled once, which led to a Michigan touchdown. - He threw two passes 20+ yards down the field and completed both for 83 yards. When going over the middle 10+ yards, and area he excelled in last season, he was 2-6 for 28 yards with one touchdown and one interception. - Morgan was 3-6 throwing outside the numbers for 29 yards.

Mo Ibrahim

- Ibrahim was the 2nd highest rated Gopher behind only Rashod Bateman. He earned a 70.4 overall grade and 70.7 rushing grade. His pass blocking grade was 34.3. He ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts. - Ibrahim averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 3.44 yards after contact (93 of 142 yards came after contact). He ran for nine first downs, had four rushes over 10 yards, and avoided four tackles. - Six of his carries came off the right end, and those rushes resulted in 55 yards (9.2 yards per carry. This is where Mo Ibrahim had the most success, with three first downs, three avoided tackles, one touchdown, and a long run of 25 yards coming off the edge.

Wide Receiver

- At 79.0 offensive grade, Rashod Bateman was the Gophers highest rated offensive player. He also had a 78.8 receiving grade and a 60.1 run block grade. Bateman was targeted 11 times and caught nine of those passes for 101 yards. Only one of his targets came outside the numbers. His one target over 20 yards was caught for a 38 yard gain. 36 of his yards came after the catch, and Tanner Morgan's passer rating was 64.8 when targeting Bateman. - Chris Autman-Bell only received two targets last night, and he caught one of those for a 45 yard gain. 15 of those yards came after the catch and Tanner Morgan had a quarterback rating of 95.8 when targeting Autman-Bell. Bell was also the teams highest graded run blocked with (72.0). - The only other wide receivers to get a target were Clay Geary and Daniel Jackson who got one each

Tight Ends

- Gophers tight end Ko Kieft had the highest rated receiving grade on the team with an 82.0 mark. He had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown but struggled with a 18.5 pass blocking grade (4 snaps) while grading out at 58.0 on run block (16 snaps). - Tight ends Bryce Witham and Brevyn Spann-Ford one target each and neither were hauled in for a reception. Witham had a 71.9 grade in the pass block (6 snaps) and a 66.6 grade on 28 run block snaps. - Brevyn Spann-Ford graded out at 70.3 in the pass block (4 snaps) and a second best 71.8 grade on run blocking plays (18 snaps)

Offensive Line

Table Name Name Offense Pass Block Run Block S. Schlueter 36.8 10.9 47.0 C. Olson 58.7 60.0 57.6 J. Michael-Schmitz 58.5 35.3 62.2 A. Ruschmeyer 51.4 28.4 53.7 B. Andries 57.0 37.7 62.5