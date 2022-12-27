

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) vs Syracuse Orange (7-5)

December 29, 2022 ; 2:00 p.m. | Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Minnesota's Pinstripe Bowl showdown against the Syracuse Orange is just around the corner. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be searching for a second straight nine win season under P.J. Fleck and third since 2019. The Orange, on the other hand, are looking for their first season of at least 8 wins since 2018. It would also be just the second time they've done so since moving to ACC in 2013. If the Gophers hope to pull out the victory and end 2022 on a high note, they'll have to do the following;



1. B.Y.O.J

When it comes to bowl games, one of the biggest factors that often decides games is simply which team wants to be there more. There's no question that bowl games have lost their shine over the last decade in college football. Some programs wil look at a bowl game like the Pinstripe Bowl and be unhappy that they're playing in the game, others, however, look at is one more opportunity that season or possibly ever to play the game that they've grown up loving. We don't expect a lack of motivation to be a factor in this one from Minnesota's side. P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff will surely have the Gophers ready to play in this one.



2. Run, Mo, Run

This season, when allowing 145 or more yards per game, Syracuse is 0-5. When allowing 145 or less? 7-0. Of course, that could be a good omen for the Gophers in this one. Mohamed Ibrahim has been one of the best running backs in college football all season, rushing for nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. This season, he was kept under 100 yards just once and when he rushed for 125 yards or more, the Gophers were 6-2. Syracuse's run defense this year has mostly strong this season, they're 149.3 rushing yards per allowed per game being a bit of misrepresentation of their performances. Overall, they're allowing just 3.8 yards per carry but teams have been able to have success. Florida State, Virginia, and Clemson all averaged 4.9 yards or more per carry against the Orange this season but other than those three, the Orange have allowed 4.4 yards or less per carry this season. They kept seven opponents to 4.0 yards or less and five to 3.5 yards or less. It won't be easy for the Gophers on paper but notably, among the transfers out of the Syracuse program this month includes defensive lineman Steve Linton who totaled 22 tackles including 6.0 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Syracuse will also have a new defensive player caller for the game as their former defensive coordinator Tony White left Syracuse for Nebraska.



3. Get Athan (or Tanner) comfortable early...

We're going to assume at this moment that Athan Kaliakmanis gets the start on Thursday night but no matter if it's Kaliakmanis or Tanner Morgan, it will be important for the Gophers play calling to get either signal caller comfortable in the game early on. Syracuse doesn't give up a ton of yardage throughout the air per game, just 188.8. However, they do give opposing wide receivers plenty of space and it results in quite a high completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks. On average this season, opposing quarterbacks completed 19.6 of 29.4 passing attempts, a completion percentage of 66.6%. The Gophers will need to take advantage of those opportunities that Syracuse give them early on, allowing either quarterback to establish a rhythm and confidence early.



4. Limit the turnovers and penalties...