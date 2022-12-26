The Pinstripe Bowl is just days away as the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) take on the Syracuse Orange (7-5) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Gophers will look for their third straight nine-win (full 12-game) season while the Orange will look for their second eight-win season since joining the ACC in 2014. Here are three players on both teams to watch that could ultimately decide the game and lead their respective programs to victory.

Minnesota:

Ibrahim has been the heart and soul of the Gophers' offense all year, totaling nearly 1,600 total yards and 19 touchdowns. In 11 games this season, he totaled 100 or more yards in 10 of them. 125+ in eight games and 150+ in four games. When he rushed for 128 yards or more, the Gophers were 6-1 this season. Additionally, it will be the running back's last game as a Gopher. Over his 39 games thus far, he's totaled 4,597 yards and 52 touchdowns. If Ibrahim could rush for at least 103 yards in the game, he'll be the 14th running back since 2000 to rush for at least 4,700 total yards in his career as well as scoring 50+ touchdowns. He would join a who's who of college football running backs, Donnel Pumphrey, Jonathan Taylor, DeAngelo Williams, Cedric Benson, Montee Ball, LaMichael James, and Travis Etienne among others.

Another senior playing in his final game as a Gopher, Sori-Marin is the leader of the Gophers' defense. The Illinois native has totaled 78 tackles this season including 4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also has three pass deflections. Funny enough with Sori-Marin, less has been more this season. When recording seven or more tackles this season, the Gophers are 2-3 this season. But when recording six tackles or less? 6-1. Despite that, Sori-Marin is a huge part of their success defensively and is a key cog in what has been one of the country's best all season. He'll want to go out on a high note. The Orange are a team that loves to run the ball, much like the Gophers, making Sori-Marin and the front seven of the Gophers highly important on Thursday.

Nubin recently announced his intentions to return for the 2023 season and he'll likely take over the role as the Gophers' leader on the defense, He's put together a strong 2022 with 55 total tackles, including two tackles for a loss. He has also four interceptions, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. With Syracuse's lead running back Sean Tucker opting out of the bowl game, the Orange may choose to pass the ball a bit more than usual in the Pinstripe Bowl. If they do, Nubin will be a big part of the Gophers' game plan in stopping the Orange.

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse:

The former Mississippi State quarterback had a quality second year with the Orange, completing 65% of his passes for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. With Sean Tucker out, more of the Orange's offensive game plan may be on the shoulders of Shrader and his arm. This season, Shrader averaged 24 passing attempts per game and has only thrown the ball over 25 times this season, five times.

Allen will likely be the starting running back for Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl with Sean Tucker opting out. The Millville (NJ) native hasn't been used heavily this season with just 32 touches over 12 games this season. With those 32 touches, he's totaled 237 yards and two touchdowns.