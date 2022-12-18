As the Pinstripe Bowl draws closer, some key news came out on Saturday evening when Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker announced his intentions to not only declare for the NFL Draft but also opt out of the Pinstripe Bowl later this month.

The tailback was the Orange's most dangerous weapon this season, totaling over 1,300 yards on 242 touches including 1,060 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries. With Tucker out, the Orange will turn to LeQuint Allen who had just 26 carries this season but was productive with those carries, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and 180 total yards, and one touchdown. He also had six receptions for 57 yards and a score.

This season, Syracuse averaged 28.3 points and 365.8 yards of total offense per game. Out of the 365.8 yards, they averaged just over 142 yards per contest and 4.2 yards per carry. On the opposing side, the Gophers' front seven was strong against the run throughout the year, allowing just 105.8 yards per game and 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.