University of Minnesota head men's basketball coach Richard Pitinoannounced Monday the addition of Jeff Mailhot to his staff as assistant coach. Mailhot has over a decade of college coaching experience, most recently serving in the same role at Iona College last season.

"Jeff is a perfect fit for our program," Pitino said. "He has advanced through all levels of basketball and has a proven reputation as a recruiter and hard worker. In addition to his coaching experience, he is a Minnesota native and has a great understanding of Gopher basketball. We are excited to add Jeff to our staff."

Mailhot, a native of Minneapolis and graduate of Hopkins High School, spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Gaels, helping coach two Iona players to All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors. Prior to his time in New Rochelle, Mailhot was on staff as New Mexico State from 2017-19. In his two seasons in Las Cruces, the Aggies posted a 58-11 mark with two Western Athletic Conference regular season titles, two WAC tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament berths.

Before arriving at NMSU, Mailhot spent several years in junior college coaching in the state of Texas. He served as an assistant at Howard College (2009-11), Midland College (2011-13), San Jacinto College (2013-14), and Odessa College (2014-17). In his final season at Odessa, the Wranglers claimed the National Junior College Athletic Association Region V Championship for the second-straight year and took second in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference. At season's end, Mailhot was named the top-ranked junior college assistant by CoachStat.net.

Prior to entering the college ranks, Mailhot spent time in the Minnesota high school coaching ranks. He led his alma mater Hopkins to the 2009 high school state with an undefeated record of 29-0 and finished the season ranked No. 10 by USA Today. Between his two stints with the Royals, Mailhot was at Robbinsdale Cooper High School for the 2007-08 campaign where he coached former Gopher standout Rodney Williams.

Mailhot replaces Rob Jeter, who was named head coach at Western Illinois University in March.