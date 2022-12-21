Minnesota added 33 new Gophers to the roster on National Signing Day.

Before the clock could hit 9:00am, Minnesota had already received a National Letter of Intent from each of the signees, closing the curtains early on a drama-free signing day.

Fleck opened his NSD press conference by thanking a large variety of the Minnesota athletics staff, from the athletic director, to the president, to the on-campus recruiting coordinators. He then went into detail about the selection process, and what they show each prospect before they're committed to the Gophers.

"This is all about selection and fit," Fleck said. "This is not about recruiting. We show everybody exactly what it is like before they even say yes. This isn't about tricking somebody into thinking something that's really not there, this isn't about 'wow, I didn't even know they did that.' They come to practice, they watch us practice, they watch us coach, they sit in position meetings, they sit in team meetings, they have a chance to see us on official visits, they come multiple times to camps to watch us coach and be coached by us. I think that is really important."

Fleck and Minnesota's goal has always been to not only recruit good football players, but recruit good people who they can develop into good men.

"They know our standards academically, athletically, socially, serving and giving," said Fleck. "So they're not only really good football players, but hopefully really good men. Future husbands, fathers, and stewards in their community as they continue to go forward."

The 2023 class features 10 different position groups with 16 offensive players, 15 defensive players and two special teams players. 13 of the 33 signees will enroll early in January.

"That used to be a fad, now it is just something that we do and is the standard," said Fleck.

Finding proven winners was another factor for Fleck and Minnesota for the 2023 class.

"We have seven state champs, which I think is really important to understand," Fleck said. "We want people who have won at the highest level."

Fleck and Co. searched far and wide for their signees, reeling in 11 players from Minnesota, five from Illinois, two from Georgia, Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin, along with one from Louisiana, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Keeping talent in the state has been and will continue to be an emphasis for Minnesota.

"Huge emphasis on the state of Minnesota and the Midwest," said Fleck. "Not that that has to be a prerequisite to recruit a young man here, but we love for that to happen because of where we are located, the weather we do play in, the weather they walk to class in."

Aside from the high school signees, Minnesota picked up an impressive bunch of transfers as well.

"We've got five transfers who are immediately eligible and ready to go," Fleck said. "They are ready come in here and help this football team."

Fleck's breakdown of each player can be seen below.