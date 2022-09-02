Minnesota kicked off their 2022 season in convincing fashion, shutting out New Mexico State 38-0 on Thursday night. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck was pleased with his team's performance as The Gopher Report summarizes his postgame press conference.

- Really good win for their program. Players had a phenomenal training camp. Answered every question they needed answered in training camp and let them go play.

- Played a lot of people, which they wanted to do. Not just in the fourth quarter, but throughout the game.

- Saw a tough football team out there. Loved how our guys played.

- Says he was emotional to see Mohamed Ibrahim back out on the field. Played incredibly hard tonight and gave it everything he had.

- Tanner Morgan looks more poised, settled, and confident. Had a really good understanding of the offense and what NMSU's defense was giving them.

- Trey Potts and Ibrahim got a game ball. Thanks team doctors at Purdue, Indiana, and Minnesota - says they are big reason he's still alive. It's about what Potts and Ibrahim have overcame. Happy to see both of them smiling at the end of the game.

- Joe Rossi is a stud. Defensive staff are all studs. Rotated a lot of guys. Saw a prepared defense.

- Wanted to find out what kind of offensive line we have. We'll look at the film and say we could have played better up front tonight. Loved that they played hard. Need to play with better pad level. They were engaged and were able to do multiple things. Time in the pocket was good enough.

- Mid-field handshake is a tradition of college football. Respects the game and Jerry Kill whole heartedly. Thanks Jerry Kill for everything he's done in his career. Appreciates his passion and knows how much he loves this place.