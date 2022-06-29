It's safe to say that Minnesota like many programs across the country had a very busy month of June. The Gophers hosted three weekends of official visitors and landed 10 commitments in the class of 2023 as well as one commitment in the class of 2024.

Now, Minnesota's staff will take a bit of a breather as we are currently in a recruiting dead period, meaning no face-to-face contact between recruits and coaching staffs. As we head into July, there are currently 12 notable prospects who made the trip to the Twin Cities this month that are still uncommitted.

Below, I will provide my gut feeling prediction on each of the uncommitted prospects and my reasoning for such. Please note that these are by no means official predictions, in fact, I only have a futurecast in for one or two of these prospects as it currently stands. These predictions are simply based on what I've been hearing the most about with each recruit.