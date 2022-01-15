Previewing Iowa: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) returns home on Sunday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3). The Gophers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Iowa, on the other hand, features the nation's leading scorer in Keegan Murray, who is averaging 23.8 points per game.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters, and stats comparisons.