 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Preview: Iowa at Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-15 15:47:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing Iowa: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) returns home on Sunday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3). The Gophers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Iowa, on the other hand, features the nation's leading scorer in Keegan Murray, who is averaging 23.8 points per game.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters, and stats comparisons.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Iowa's Keegan Murray leads the NCAA in scoring, averaging 23.9 PPG (Photo: Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa's Keegan Murray leads the NCAA in scoring, averaging 23.9 PPG (Photo: Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com)

TV: BTN

WHO: Iowa at Minnesota

WHEN: 1:00 PM (CST)

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | IOWA

ESPN BPI: No. 80 | No. 18

KENPOM: No. 77 | No. 21

SAGARIN: No. 62 | No. 19

NET RANKINGS: No. 60 | No. 22

Iowa Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Keegan Murray

6-8, 225

So.

23.8 PPG; 8 RPG

Jordan Bohannon

6-1, 175

R-Sr.

10.8 PPG; 1.5 APG

Joe Toussaint

6-0, 190

Jr.

5.3 PPG; 3.7 APG

Patrick McCaffrey

6-9, 200

R-So.

10.7 PPG; 3.4 RPG

Filip Rebraca

6-9, 230

Sr.

5.8 PPG; 5.8 RPG

KEY RESERVES: Kris Murray (10.7 PPG; 5 RPG), Ahron Ulis (4.2 PPG; 3 APG),

Minnesota - Iowa Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Iowa

Points Per Game

69.6

90.1

Field Goal Percentage

45%

48.7%

Three-Point Percentage

34%

37.6%

Rebound Margin

-5.2

1.1

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.3

2.3

Steals Per Game

6.1

8

Blocks Per Game

3.1

4.1

Opp. Points Per Game

65.3

70.1

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

42.5%

41.9%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

27.7%

33.7%

IOWA RECORD: 12-4, 2-3; KEY WINS: Virginia, Indiana; KEY LOSSES: Iowa State, Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin

SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 107-98

LAST MEETING: Iowa 86, Minnesota 71 (Jan. 10th, 2021)

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus, @FreshCoastHoops

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}