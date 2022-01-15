Previewing Iowa: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison
Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) returns home on Sunday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3). The Gophers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Iowa, on the other hand, features the nation's leading scorer in Keegan Murray, who is averaging 23.8 points per game.
TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters, and stats comparisons.
TV: BTN
WHO: Iowa at Minnesota
WHEN: 1:00 PM (CST)
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | IOWA
ESPN BPI: No. 80 | No. 18
KENPOM: No. 77 | No. 21
SAGARIN: No. 62 | No. 19
NET RANKINGS: No. 60 | No. 22
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Keegan Murray
|
6-8, 225
|
So.
|
23.8 PPG; 8 RPG
|
Jordan Bohannon
|
6-1, 175
|
R-Sr.
|
10.8 PPG; 1.5 APG
|
Joe Toussaint
|
6-0, 190
|
Jr.
|
5.3 PPG; 3.7 APG
|
Patrick McCaffrey
|
6-9, 200
|
R-So.
|
10.7 PPG; 3.4 RPG
|
Filip Rebraca
|
6-9, 230
|
Sr.
|
5.8 PPG; 5.8 RPG
KEY RESERVES: Kris Murray (10.7 PPG; 5 RPG), Ahron Ulis (4.2 PPG; 3 APG),
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Iowa
|
Points Per Game
|
69.6
|
90.1
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45%
|
48.7%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
34%
|
37.6%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-5.2
|
1.1
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
2.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.1
|
8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.1
|
4.1
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
65.3
|
70.1
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
42.5%
|
41.9%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
27.7%
|
33.7%
IOWA RECORD: 12-4, 2-3; KEY WINS: Virginia, Indiana; KEY LOSSES: Iowa State, Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin
SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 107-98
LAST MEETING: Iowa 86, Minnesota 71 (Jan. 10th, 2021)
