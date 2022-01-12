Preview: Minnesota vs Michigan State

Minnesota hits the road for another difficult test, as they take on #10 Michigan State in East Lansing at 6pm tonight. Minnesota has already played MSU at home this year, falling 67-75 in what was their first loss of the season. We'll be breaking down some a few players to watch, as well as some keys to the game if Minnesota hopes to win.

Jamison Battle and A.J. Hoggard hustle for the ball (Photo by Brad Rempel/Minnesota Athletics)

TV: BTN WHO: Minnesota at Michigan State WHEN: 6:00 PM (CST) WHERE: Breslin Center - East Lansing, Michigan RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | MICHIGAN STATE ESPN BPI: No. 86 | No. 24 KENPOM: No. 87 | No. 19 SAGARIN: No. 72 | No. 16 NET RANKINGS: No. 67 | No. 17

Michigan State Projected Starting Lineup Player Ht/Wt Year Notes Max Christie 6-6, 190 Freshman 10.4 PPG; 3.6 RPG Gabe Brown 6-8, 215 Senior 14.5 PPG; 4.6 RPG Tyson Walker 6-0, 175 Junior 6.7 PPG; 1.4 RPG; 78 ASSISTS Marcus Bingham, Jr. 7-0, 230 Senior 10.5 PPG; 7.8 RPG; 39 BLOCKS; 22 STEALS Joey Hauser 6-9, 230 R-Senior 6.9 PPG; 6.5 RPG

KEY RESERVES: Malik Hall (9.9 PPG; 4.7 RPG), A.J. Hoggard (6.7 PPG; 66 ASSISTS),

Minnesota - Michigan State Stat Comparison Stat Minnesota Michigan State Points Per Game 69.5 75.8 Field Goal Percentage 45.1% 46.5% Three-Point Percentage 34.1% 39.3% Rebound Margin -5.5 8.7 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.2 Steals Per Game 6.3 6.3 Blocks Per Game 3.0 6.3 Opp. Points Per Game 64.8 65.5 Opp. Field Goal Percentage 41.9% 39.2% Opp. Three-Point Percentage 26.9% 28.7%

MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 13-2, 4-0; KEY WINS: Loyola-Chicago, UConn, Louisville; KEY LOSSES: Kansas, Baylor SERIES HISTORY: Michigan State leads 66-58 LAST MEETING: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 67 (Dec. 8th, 2021)

KEYS TO VICTORY:

Improvements From Three

Not only did it hurt the Gophers in their last game, but looking back, Minnesota struggled from distance against Michigan State last month. In that meeting the Gophers shot just 6-23 from deep, and half of those makes came from Jamison Battle. Minnesota needs to work the ball around in the half-court and earn some open looks from three to get the offense going. We know that Jamison can create his own shot off the dribble, but running guys like him and EJ Stephens off of screens to try to get some decent looks could improve the percentage.

Eric Curry Stepping Up Again

Eric Curry had one of his best games of the season against Michigan State earlier in the year, and his presence will be key on both ends again. Unlike most Big 10 teams, MSU doesn't really have a bruising, physical presence down low. They do have plenty of length, but Curry will likely have the strength advantage down low. That will benefit him when trying to defend in isolation on the block, where he will be able to prevent guys from establishing low post position. That will prevent the need for the Gophers' perimeter defenders to sag off of shooters like they did against Indiana. Offensively, if he can come close to matching the 18 points he had in the first meeting, it will give Minnesota a big boost.

Bench Production In The Second Half