PREVIEW: No. 6 Minnesota Wrestling vs No. 3 Iowa

The Minnesota wrestling program has won six straight GBig Ten duals including a win over a top-10 ranked Ohio State program last weekend and Purdue. On Friday, the Gophers will face arguably their toughest competition of the season as they host the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes. The dual will be the Gophers final dual prior to the Big Ten Championships taking place in Evanston, Illinois on March 8. OPPONENT: #3 Iowa Hawkeyes WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Friday, February 14, 2025) WHERE: Maturi Pavillion (Minneapolis, Minnesota) TV: BTN+ FOLLOW: @MinnesotaRivals | @GopherWrestling | @MinnesotaOnBTN

The Gophers enter this premier Big Ten dual against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes with a 10-1 record including 6-1 in Big Ten play while the Hawkeyes are 11-1 and 5-1, their lone loss this season coming to the top-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. It should be an exciting dual at Maturi Pavillion, as it is officially a setout and will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. This will be the 110th meeting all-time between Minnesota and Iowa wrestling, with the Hawkeyes holding a significant advantage at 79-29-2. The last time the Gophers were able to take down the Hawkeyes was over a decade ago.

PROJECTED MATCHUPS

125 - No. 9 Cooper Flynn (12-3) vs. No. 26 Joey Cruz (12-8) 133 - No. 18 Tyler Wells (9-4) vs. No. 3 Drake Ayala (13-1) 141 - No. 8 Vance VomBaur (19-3) vs. Cullan Schriever (4-7) 149 - No. 29 Drew Roberts (10-5) vs. No. 3 Kyle Parco (15-1) 157 - No. 8 Tommy Askey (20-2) vs. No. 3 Jacori Teemer (3-2) 165 - No. 11 Andrew Sparks (19-4) vs No. 2 Michael Caliendo (15-1) 174 - No. 22 Clayton Whiting (14-7) vs No. 11 Patrick Kennedy (9-3) 184 - No. 4 Max McEnelly (17-0) vs No. 8 Gabe Arnold (12-2) 197 - No. 9 Isaiah Salazar (15-3) vs No. 1 Stephen Buchanan (16-0) HWT - No. 1 Gable Steveson (10-0) vs No. 11 Ben Kueter (12-3)

MATCHUP TO WATCH

This weekend's premier matchup is at the 157 weight class between No. 8 Tommy Askey and No. 3 Jacoi Teemer. Teemer should be well-rested and hasn't wrestled in two weeks. The 2024 NCAA runner-up at 157 is one of the best in the country when fully healthy but will he be rusty against Askey who has been tremendous this season? This one could truly go either way, most would likely go towards Teemer to win and that's understandable but we're going to go for the upset and pick Askey to win the dual.

PREDICTION

We're going to go out on a ledge and pick this one to be a close one that comes down to tiebreakers. We like Minnesota's chances at 125, 141, 184, and 285 while 133, 149, 165, and 174 should all be strong chances for Iowa to pick up victories. That means Friday night's matchup could come down to the matchups at 157 and 197.

Minnesota vs Iowa WEIGHT Minnesota Iowa Prediction 125 No. 13 Cooper Flynn No. 26 Joey Cruz Minnesota 3-0 133 No. 19 Tyler Wells No. 3 Drake Ayala TIE 3-3 141 No. 8 Vance VomBaur Cullan Schriever Minnesota 6-3 149 No. 29 Drew Roberts No. 3 Kyle Parco TIE 6-6 157 No. 8 Tommy Askey No. 3 Jacori Teemer Minnesota 9-6 165 No. 11 Andrew Sparks No. 2 Michael Caliendo Tie 9-9 174 No. 22 Clayton Whiting No. 11 Patrick Kennedy Iowa 12-9 184 No. 4 Max McEnelly No. 8 Gabe Arnold Tie 12-12 197 No. 8 Isaiah Salazar No. 1 Stephen Buchanan Iowa 15-12 285 No. 1 Gable Steveson No. 11 Ben Keutter Tie 15-15