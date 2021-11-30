Previewing Minnesota vs Pittsburgh

After nearly a week without a game, Minnesota travels to take on Pittsburgh as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pittsburgh currently sits at 2-4 after their recent loss to UMBC, while the Gophers come into the matchup at 5-0 on the season. The game tips off at 6:00pm and will be aired on ESPNU. Before things get started, here are three keys to the game for Minnesota as well as a few key players to watch tonight!

Jamison Battle leads Minnesota with 17.8 ppg this season (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Frontcourt Needs To Avoid Foul Trouble

Although Pittsburgh may not necessarily have a big time star player, their leading scorer and rebounder this year has been the 6'9 280 pound John Hugley. He won't hurt you from beyond the arc, but he's a force to handle down low. Minnesota already has limited size and depth, which means that Eric Curry and backup center Charlie Daniels are going to have to stay out of foul trouble so Minnesota can keep some size on Hugley in the paint. If he does get the ball down low the Gophers have to make sure they aren't swatting carelessly at his shot attempts, but rather walling up to contest and make things difficult. Responsibility also falls along the guards/wings to make entry passes difficult so that Hugley isn't getting a lot of 1v1 opportunities down low, which creates chances for fouls.

Regain The Three Point Shooting Touch

Minnesota has been a solid three point shooting team this season, but really struggled to get anything to fall last game against Jacksonville. And with those shooting struggles, the team wasn't able to pull away in the second half as things stayed competitive for most of the game. As a team, Pittsburgh has struggled to defend the 3P shot as they give up roughly 10 makes a game on 36% shooting from deep. With floor stretchers like Jamison Battle, Payton Willis, and EJ Stephens on the floor, there should be plenty of opportunity to get some clean looks from deep.

Control The Glass

We've already talked about Pittsburgh's size in the paint with John Hugley, and he's one of the reasons they've been outrebounding their opponents by 7 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, Minnesota actually gets outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game. Giving up offensive rebounds is something that has been a problem at times for this year's Gophers, and they can't afford to be giving teams second chances in games that they will go in expecting to win. This Pittsburgh team is coming off two straight double-digit losses, and you can't afford to give them momentum swinging second chance buckets, especially with a home crowd behind them. Eric Curry will have a tough matchup to box out, but we've seen his physicality and effort over the past five+ years, and his rebounding will be key. Sean Sutherlin and Charlie Daniels will also play a key role in that rebounding effort off the bench.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)- 17.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)- 16.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 apg Sean Sutherlin (6'5 Senior Wing)- 10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 68% FG, 19.3 mpg

Key Players For Pittsburgh