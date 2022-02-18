Previewing Northwestern: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Minnesota (12-12, 3-12) has sputtered offensively in their last two outings, only mustering 45 points at Ohio State and 46 points to Penn State on Thursday, both blowout losses for the Gophers.

Northwestern (12-12, 5-10) started the month of February on a three-game winning streak, chalking up victories over Rutgers, Nebraska, and Indiana. However, the Wildcats have dropped their last two to Illinois and Purdue in closely contested matchups.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Northwestern, and stats comparisons.