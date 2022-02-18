 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Preview: Northwestern at Minnesota
basketball

Previewing Northwestern: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Sean Williams
Minnesota (12-12, 3-12) has sputtered offensively in their last two outings, only mustering 45 points at Ohio State and 46 points to Penn State on Thursday, both blowout losses for the Gophers.

Northwestern (12-12, 5-10) started the month of February on a three-game winning streak, chalking up victories over Rutgers, Nebraska, and Indiana. However, the Wildcats have dropped their last two to Illinois and Purdue in closely contested matchups.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Northwestern, and stats comparisons.

TV: Big Ten Network

WHO: Northwestern at Minnesota

WHEN: 3:00 PM (CST) - Saturday, February 19th

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | NORTHWESTERN

ESPN BPI: No. 110 | No. 51

KENPOM: No. 113 | No. 58

SAGARIN: No. 94 | No. 53

NET RANKINGS: No. 107 | No. 65

Northwestern Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Robbie Beran

6-9/215

Jr.

6.4 PPG; 4.3 RPG; 17 BLOCKS

Pete Nance

6-10/225

Sr.

14.6 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 26 BLOCKS

Boo Buie

6-2/180

Jr.

15 PPG; 4.6 APG

Julian Roper II

6-3/180

Fr.

3.7 PPG; 3.5 RPG

Chase Audige

6-4/200

RJr.

10.9 PPG; 4.4 RPG; 31 STEALS

KEY RESERVES: Ryan Young (9.3 PPG; 4.5 RPG), Ty Berry (7.3 PPG; 2.2 RPG)

Minnesota - Northwestern Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Northwestern

Points Per Game

66.7

74.3

Field Goal Percentage

44%

43.1%

Three-Point Percentage

36.3%

34.3%

Rebound Margin

-6.3

0.8

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.6

Steals Per Game

5.4

6.8

Blocks Per Game

2.8

3.4

Opp. Points Per Game

68.5

68.1

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

45.1%

41.9%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

32.7%

35.6%

NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 12-12, 5-10; KEY WINS: Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan State KEY LOSSES: Providence, Illinois, Purdue

LAST MEETING: Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59 (February 25th, 2021)

============================

{{ article.author_name }}