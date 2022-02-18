Previewing Northwestern: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison
Minnesota (12-12, 3-12) has sputtered offensively in their last two outings, only mustering 45 points at Ohio State and 46 points to Penn State on Thursday, both blowout losses for the Gophers.
Northwestern (12-12, 5-10) started the month of February on a three-game winning streak, chalking up victories over Rutgers, Nebraska, and Indiana. However, the Wildcats have dropped their last two to Illinois and Purdue in closely contested matchups.
TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Northwestern, and stats comparisons.
TV: Big Ten Network
WHO: Northwestern at Minnesota
WHEN: 3:00 PM (CST) - Saturday, February 19th
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | NORTHWESTERN
ESPN BPI: No. 110 | No. 51
KENPOM: No. 113 | No. 58
SAGARIN: No. 94 | No. 53
NET RANKINGS: No. 107 | No. 65
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Robbie Beran
|
6-9/215
|
Jr.
|
6.4 PPG; 4.3 RPG; 17 BLOCKS
|
Pete Nance
|
6-10/225
|
Sr.
|
14.6 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 26 BLOCKS
|
Boo Buie
|
6-2/180
|
Jr.
|
15 PPG; 4.6 APG
|
Julian Roper II
|
6-3/180
|
Fr.
|
3.7 PPG; 3.5 RPG
|
Chase Audige
|
6-4/200
|
RJr.
|
10.9 PPG; 4.4 RPG; 31 STEALS
KEY RESERVES: Ryan Young (9.3 PPG; 4.5 RPG), Ty Berry (7.3 PPG; 2.2 RPG)
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Northwestern
|
Points Per Game
|
66.7
|
74.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44%
|
43.1%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
36.3%
|
34.3%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-6.3
|
0.8
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.4
|
6.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.8
|
3.4
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
68.5
|
68.1
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
45.1%
|
41.9%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
32.7%
|
35.6%
NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 12-12, 5-10; KEY WINS: Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan State KEY LOSSES: Providence, Illinois, Purdue
LAST MEETING: Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59 (February 25th, 2021)
