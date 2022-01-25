Previewing Ohio State: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison
Minnesota (11-5, 2-5) got back in the win column on Saturday in a 68-65 thriller against Rutgers, now they'll welcome one of the Big Ten's top tier teams to Williams Arena in the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2).
The Buckeyes last played on January 18th, an 83-37 plastering of IUPUI. Their scheduled tilt with Nebraska on January 22nd was postponed.
TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Ohio State, and stats comparisons.
TV: ESPN
WHO: Ohio State at Minnesota
WHEN: 8:00 PM (CST)
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | OHIO STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 88 | No. 22
KENPOM: No. 88 | No. 26
SAGARIN: No. 77 | No. 21
NET RANKINGS: No. 78 | No. 24
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Justin Ahrens
|
6-6, 195
|
Sr.
|
6.8 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 23 STEALS; 47% 3PT
|
Zed Key
|
6-8, 245
|
So.
|
9.4 PPG; 5.6 RPG; 59% FG
|
E.J. Liddell
|
6-7, 240
|
Jr.
|
19.4 PPG; 7.3 RPG; 45 BLOCKS
|
Malaki Branham
|
6-5, 180
|
Fr.
|
10 PPG; 3.4 RPG
|
Jamari Wheeler
|
6-1, 170
|
Gr.
|
7.1 PPG; 3.4 RPG; 26 STEALS; 60 ASSISTS
KEY RESERVES: Meechie Johnson (6.6 PPG; 40% 3P), Kyle Young (8.7 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 56% FG)
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|
Points Per Game
|
69.6
|
75.1
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.8%
|
48.3%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
35.7%
|
38%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-5.0
|
3.1
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.0
|
5.1
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.9
|
5.1
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
66.3
|
67.4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
43.2%
|
40.7%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
28.8%
|
31.8%
OHIO STATE RECORD: 12-4, 5-2; KEY WINS: Seton Hall, Duke, Wisconsin; KEY LOSSES: Indiana, Florida, Xavier
SERIES HISTORY: Ohio State leads 75-46
LAST MEETING: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75 (March 11th, 2021)
