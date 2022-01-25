Previewing Ohio State: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Minnesota (11-5, 2-5) got back in the win column on Saturday in a 68-65 thriller against Rutgers, now they'll welcome one of the Big Ten's top tier teams to Williams Arena in the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2).

The Buckeyes last played on January 18th, an 83-37 plastering of IUPUI. Their scheduled tilt with Nebraska on January 22nd was postponed.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Ohio State, and stats comparisons.