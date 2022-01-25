 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Preview: Ohio State at Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 22:37:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing Ohio State: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Minnesota (11-5, 2-5) got back in the win column on Saturday in a 68-65 thriller against Rutgers, now they'll welcome one of the Big Ten's top tier teams to Williams Arena in the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2).

The Buckeyes last played on January 18th, an 83-37 plastering of IUPUI. Their scheduled tilt with Nebraska on January 22nd was postponed.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Ohio State, and stats comparisons.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota will have to contain EJ Liddell (32) on Thursday when Ohio State comes to town (Photo: USA Today)
Minnesota will have to contain EJ Liddell (32) on Thursday when Ohio State comes to town (Photo: USA Today)

TV: ESPN

WHO: Ohio State at Minnesota

WHEN: 8:00 PM (CST)

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | OHIO STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 88 | No. 22

KENPOM: No. 88 | No. 26

SAGARIN: No. 77 | No. 21

NET RANKINGS: No. 78 | No. 24

Ohio State Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Justin Ahrens

6-6, 195

Sr.

6.8 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 23 STEALS; 47% 3PT

Zed Key

6-8, 245

So.

9.4 PPG; 5.6 RPG; 59% FG

E.J. Liddell

6-7, 240

Jr.

19.4 PPG; 7.3 RPG; 45 BLOCKS

Malaki Branham

6-5, 180

Fr.

10 PPG; 3.4 RPG

Jamari Wheeler

6-1, 170

Gr.

7.1 PPG; 3.4 RPG; 26 STEALS; 60 ASSISTS

KEY RESERVES: Meechie Johnson (6.6 PPG; 40% 3P), Kyle Young (8.7 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 56% FG)

Minnesota - Ohio State Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Ohio State

Points Per Game

69.6

75.1

Field Goal Percentage

45.8%

48.3%

Three-Point Percentage

35.7%

38%

Rebound Margin

-5.0

3.1

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.2

Steals Per Game

6.0

5.1

Blocks Per Game

2.9

5.1

Opp. Points Per Game

66.3

67.4

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

43.2%

40.7%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

28.8%

31.8%

OHIO STATE RECORD: 12-4, 5-2; KEY WINS: Seton Hall, Duke, Wisconsin; KEY LOSSES: Indiana, Florida, Xavier

SERIES HISTORY: Ohio State leads 75-46

LAST MEETING: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75 (March 11th, 2021)

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus, @FreshCoastHoops

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}