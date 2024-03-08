On Saturday, the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will get underway at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The championships will take place across four sessions on Saturday and Sunday at the XFINITY Center.

Entering this weekend, the Golden Gophers were 11-2 overall in the 2023-24 regular season including 6-2 in Big Ten action. and enter as the No. 12 team in the country.

The Gophers this year will be looking to improve on their sixth place finish in the 2023 Big Ten Championships as they finished behind Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Michigan. No Golden Gophers won an individual championship last season while Aaron Nagao and Michael Blockus both finished second at the 133 and 149 weight classes.

Nagoa is now at Penn State where he is ranked 11th nationally at 133 and fourth in the Big Ten. Blockhus of course is still with the Gophers and put together a terrific regular season with a 15-1 (8-0) record at 157. He enters the weekend as the No. 4 wrestler nationally at 157 and second in the Big Ten only behind Penn State's Levi Haines.